Landslides disrupt traffic on Baramulla-Uri highway

Baramulla: The traffic movement on Baramulla-Uri highway remained suspended for several hours after landslides triggered by incessant rains hit the road at Lagama on Tuesday.
The traffic was later restored after the slides were cleared from the road by the Border Road Organisation (BRO).
An official said that landslides resulted in the suspension of traffic movement for some time on Baramulla-Uri highway.
However, traffic movement was restored soon after the Border Road Organisation pressed its men and machinery into service and removed the debris from the road.