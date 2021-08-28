Landslides disrupt traffic on Highway

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained disrupted for several hours due to mud and landslides near Cafeteria Morh Ramban on Saturday morning.

Sector Officer Traffic police National Highway Ramban informed Greater Kashmir that the vehicular traffic on highway was disrupted due to a brief spell of rain lashed the area Saturday morning around 2 am and triggered mud and landslides at Cafeteria Morh, between Mehar and Ramban sector.

Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded between Ramban-Digdol and Mehar-Chanderkote sector of highway.

He said men and machinery of the company engaged by NHAI were summoned to clear the accumulated mud and landslide. The highway was restored for traffic at 9-30 am.

Even after resumption of traffic, hundreds of vehicles en route Jammu remained stuck in traffic jams for some time, due to a single-lane road at the site.