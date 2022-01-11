Landslides disrupt traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

The highway was restored Tuesday at 8 am at Panthyal after the road maintenance agency NHAI cleared the highway, while stranded passenger light medium vehicles (LMVs) were allowed to move towards Jammu.

Traffic authorities said a fresh landslide at 11 am in the Mehar area of Ramban again hit the road and blocked the highway till 3 pm.

Hundreds of LMVs crossed the Mehar landslide towards their respective destinations.

Officials said a landslide again triggered at Mehar at 5 pm and halted the vehicular traffic movement.

Due to closure of the road at Mehar, hundreds of Jammu-bound LMVs remained stuck after intervals at Ramban Seri Maroog and Ramsu sectors of the highway, said a Traffic official.