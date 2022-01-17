Landslides disrupt traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban: One-way vehicular traffic movement remained suspended for two hours on the Srinagar- Jammu National Highway after a landslide struck on the road near Ramsu on Monday afternoon, while a fresh landslide in the evening at Ramban again disrupted the traffic.

A Traffic Police official said that the movement of vehicular traffic came to a halt on the highway after a huge landslide on the highway near Ramsu in the morning. “Due to this hundreds of vehicles for Kashmir remained stuck as road remained closed between Magarkote and Ramban” the official said.