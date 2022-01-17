Landslides disrupt traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban: One-way vehicular traffic movement remained suspended for two hours on the Srinagar- Jammu National Highway after a landslide struck on the road near Ramsu on Monday afternoon, while a fresh landslide in the evening at Ramban again disrupted the traffic.
A Traffic Police official said that the movement of vehicular traffic came to a halt on the highway after a huge landslide on the highway near Ramsu in the morning. “Due to this hundreds of vehicles for Kashmir remained stuck as road remained closed between Magarkote and Ramban” the official said.
Concerned agencies of NHAI have pressed into service their men and machinery for clearing the landslide from the highway. The landslide was cleared and vehicular traffic restored at 5 pm, a traffic police official at Traffic Control Unit Ramban informed. Hundreds of vehicles stopped by Traffic Police officials at Seri Ramban were also allowed to move towards Kashmir.
The disruption of traffic on the highway has become a daily affair since the last two weeks due to landslides and shooting stones at various places on the highway from Nashri to Banihal stretch on the highway besides traffic jams adding woes of the commuters and operators of the vehicles during this period. As per a Traffic Police advisory one-way Light Motor Vehicle traffic will move from Srinagar to Jammu on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the highway was again blocked Monday evening at Seri 3 kilometers ahead of Ramban after a huge landslide occurred. Men and machinery of NHAI were on the job to clear the landslide. Seri village falls between Ramban and Ramsu stretch of the highway.