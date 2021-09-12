Landslides disrupt traffic on Srinagar - Jammu NH

Ramban: Mudslides and landslides at Cafeteria Morh disrupted traffic on the Srinagar - Jammu National Highway for three hours on Sunday morning. Shooting stones at Dalwass between Nashri and Ramban sector of the highway also affected movement of the vehicular traffic.

A officer at Traffic Control Unit, National Highway Ramban said mudslides and landslides caused by the rainfall at Cafeteria Morh near Ramban hampered the traffic movement. He said shooting stones at Dalwass between Nashri and Ramban sector of the highway also lead to closure of the road for few hours.

However, the road was made travel-worthy later on Sunday morning by the road maintenance agencies at both the places while as the Ramban- Banihal stretch of the highway remained open for vehicular traffic.

The light motor vehicles were plying on both sides of the highway, till this report was compiled, while as heavy motor vehicles (trucks) were moving towards Kashmir without any interruption. Meanwhile, Traffic Police Headquarters issued an advisory for Monday saying that “subject to fair weather and better road conditions, light vehicles shall be allowed to move on both sides of the highway”. “The heavy vehicles shall be allowed from Zig Qazigund towards Jammu on the highway on Monday,” the advisory added.