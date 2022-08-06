Landslides disrupt traffic on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban: Landslide shooting disrupted vehicular traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Jaswal Bridge Karool and at Mehar, Cafeteria Morh, Ramban on Saturday.

However, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) immediately pressed into service standby men and machinery for clearing the landslides and stones accumulated on the road and traffic resumed.

Traffic officials said a fresh landslide occurred on the road near Jaswal Bridge Karool Saturday morning, blocking the road for some time near Karool, and landslides and shooting stones disrupted the traffic on the Mehar-Cafeteria Morh stretch several times during the day.