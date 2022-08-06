Landslides disrupt traffic on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban: Landslide shooting disrupted vehicular traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Jaswal Bridge Karool and at Mehar, Cafeteria Morh, Ramban on Saturday.
However, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) immediately pressed into service standby men and machinery for clearing the landslides and stones accumulated on the road and traffic resumed.
Traffic officials said a fresh landslide occurred on the road near Jaswal Bridge Karool Saturday morning, blocking the road for some time near Karool, and landslides and shooting stones disrupted the traffic on the Mehar-Cafeteria Morh stretch several times during the day.
Sector Officer Traffic Police National Highway, Ramban said that load carriers carrying essential commodities for Kashmir were heading at a slow pace towards Kashmir.
Meanwhile, the Traffic Police Department issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would remain open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) on Sunday.
The cut-off timing for the LMVS and private cars have been fixed as 7:30 am to 11:30 am from Nagrota, Jammu and Jakhani, Udhampur as 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.
The cut-off timings for the Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed as 11:30 am to 2 pm from Qazigund.
They advised the operators of private cars and other passenger LMVs to use the Jawahar Tunnel route up to 2 pm.
HMVs would be allowed to move towards Jammu on the highway on Sunday, they said.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar, Jammu, and Udhampur have been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic on Sunday.