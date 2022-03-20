Landslides, shooting stones block Srinagar Jammu National Highway

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained blocked for any type of vehicular movement since Sunday afternoon due to landslide and shooting stones near Mehar, ahead of Ramban town.
Due to blockade of road at Mehar, hundreds of passenger Light Motor Vehicles on both sides, Jammu-bound heavy vehicles and the convoy of security forces were stranded on the highway between Ramban and Banihal sector.
Sector officer Traffic Police National Highway Ramban said, “The traffic on Srinagar Jammu National Highway was disrupted due to landslides and continuous spell of shooting stones near Mehar ahead of Ramban town since Sunday afternoon.”
“The movement of traffic on the highway was stopped keeping in view the safety of life and property of the passengers,” said Parul Bharadwaj, the Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police National Highway Ramban.
Earlier official sources said that landslides and shooting stones resulted in disruption of vehicular traffic on the highway from 2.30 pm Sunday afternoon.
They said men and machinery were deployed at the spot but shooting stones at Mehar were hampering the road restoration work.
While talking to Greater Kashmir, the operators engaged for restoration work at the site stated that the restoration of the road could not be possible as shooting stones were still falling from the hillock.
Till the filing of this report the road was blocked at Mehar and hundreds of passenger vehicles, public transport, including cars carrying commuters, were stranded.