Landslides, shooting stones disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Following a heavy spell of rain, the vehicular traffic movement was disrupted for a couple of hours on the Mehar–Cafeteria stretch of Ramban on Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Saturday morning.

Officials said that vehicular traffic on Srinagar Jammu National Highway was disrupted following heavy rains that caused mudslides and shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban and Mom Passi Ramsu. However, the Highway was restored for stranded traffic immediately by pressing men and machinery by the concerned agency, NHAI.

Traffic authorities said that Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained blocked for one hour 35 minutes due to mudslides and shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria and Mom Passi Ramsu in Ramban.

They said that after clearing landslides and stones, hundreds of vehicles ferrying Amarnath pilgrims, tourists, private cars, and light and medium passenger vehicles were allowed to cross Ramban for their respective destinations in a regulated manner.

Officials informed that out of fresh batch of 3472 Amarnath pilgrims, who reached here from Jammu today, 2515 Yatris who had opted for Pahalgam route were halted at Chanderkote while 957 pilgrims, who had to undertake Yatra from Baltal route, were allowed to proceed after the restoration of highway for vehicular movement. “However, Pahalgam route Amarnath Yatris, who were already stranded at Chanderkote, were allowed to proceed today after a night halt,” they informed.