Languishing projects facing further delay in J&K

Srinagar: Languishing scheme projects in Jammu and Kashmir are encountering further delays, prompting officials to give a strong directive to all departments to finish works by the end of the current month, since funding for projects beyond June 2023 would be difficult unless unusual circumstances exist.

Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) Ltd has instructed the concerned departments to complete the projects from the Languishing Scheme of the previous Financial Year (FY) by the end of this month.

"JKIDFC has directed departments to submit a report justifying the reason for the delay in completion of the projects to the JKIDFC latest positively along with the completion date of the projects. Departments were further directed to complete all the remaining projects before ending June and in exceptional cases by July 2023," said a senior official privy to the meeting.

He said that a review meeting was chaired to review the pace of projects and also communicate to departments to expedite their pace of execution of works.