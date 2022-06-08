Large crowds of devotees pay obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple on Jyestha Ashtami

Ganderbal: On the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, around 18,000 Kashmiri Pandits and devotees visited the famous Mata Kheer Bhawani temple.

Every year, on this auspicious day, Kheer Bhavani Mela is organized at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla, Ganderbal and devotees from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir visit the holy shrine here.