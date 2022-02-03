Last year's Shopian acid attack | Survivor's father financially ailing; struggles to treat daughter

Shopian: On October 5, 2021, the afternoon sun in south Kashmir's Shopian district was shining with genial warmth. Most of the people in the picturesque Kral Chek village were in their farms, picking up apples.

17-year-old Mehnaz (name changed) was locking the front gate of her house when she felt a presence near her and as she turned her face, a young man threw acid on her.

As soon as the corrosive liquid touched her face, Mehnaz fell on the ground and began screaming with excruciating pain. "It hurt so badly that I scratched the ground with my fingers and ate up soil," Mehnaz recalls those painful moments.