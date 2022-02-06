Lata didi was a blessing to humanity, received immense affection from her: PM Modi

The prime minister also paid an emotional tribute to Mangeshkar at the start of his speech at a virtual election rally for Uttar Pradesh, saying she was a blessing to humanity.

"Lata didi has gone on a journey to 'Brahmalok' (heaven) today. The extent of her personality was not limited to the number of songs, there are many people like me who would proudly say that they had close relations with Lata didi," he said. People from every field are expressing affection towards her and this shows the greatness of her personality, he said.

"The souls like Lata didi are a blessing that humanity receives once in centuries. The world got a new perspective of looking at India due to the voice that she gave to the music of India. Wherever you go in the world, you will definitely meet the fans of Bharat Ratna Lata ji in every generation," he said.

"She may not be with us physically today, but she will always be present among us in the form of voice and affection. Her sweet voice will always be with us, I pay tribute to Lata ji with a heavy heart," he added.