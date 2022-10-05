LATE IS NOT BETTER | J&K records lowest married population percentage in India: Report

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded the lowest percentage of the married population in India compared to other states and union territories, reveals the data of the Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical Report 2022.

As per the data, J&K has only 40.3 percent married population, which is less than the national average of 45.2 percent.

It included 37.7 percent male and 43 percent female.

Besides, as many as 58 percent of people never got married in J&K.

Bihar (59.3 percent) has the highest number of populations which never got married followed by J&K.