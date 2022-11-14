Law enforcement agencies term narcotic smuggling a challenge

Baramulla: Besides being a major concern for the people, narcotic smuggling is emerging as a major challenge for law enforcement agencies.

This is illustrated by the quantum of contraband seized by the J&K Police in the Baramulla district over the past few years.

The menace needs to be fought by involving the local population whose cooperation could prove vital in eradicating the menace of drug abuse.

As per the data shared by J&K Police, in the last three years, they have been successful in seizing around 100 kg of contraband substances including cocaine, heroin, and brown sugar.