Lawyer files complaint against Nupur Sharma, 3 others

The complainant has sought directions for issuing process against the accused who also included Navika Kumar, Editor Times Now and Kirtima Maravoor, compliance Officer Bennett, Coleman & Company Ltd. (TV Division), and punishing them for offences under sections of 120-B, 153A, 153B, 295(A), 298 & 505(2) of IPC.

“On May 26, 2022, the accused (Navika Kumar) aired a TV-Debate ‘The Gyanvapi Files’ with the intention of spreading hatred, stigmatising and demeaning the Muslim community on national television,” the complainant said, adding, “At the outset, the entire debate on ‘The Gyanvapi Files’ appeared to be one-sided and partisan violating the basic principles of journalism and those laid down by the esteemed News Broadcasting Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) where the host being completely helpful and supportive towards Nupur Sharma.”

The complainant contends that while Nupur Sharma used “inflammatory and derogatory” remarks about the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), he said, Jindal endorsed the statement made by the former by publishing a tweet from his official twitter handle, “uttering similar blasphemous remarks willfully and intentionally.”