Lay more focus on capacity building: LG to police officers

Srinagar: Appreciating Police for their role in “tackling terrorism in Union Territory”, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday urged J&K Police to “keep their doors open for mitigating the suffering of people and destroy ecosystem of terror”.
This was stated by Lt Governor during an interaction with police officers that was attended by Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, Special Director General of Police, CID, R R Swain, ADGP Crime, ADGP Armed, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, DIGs of Kashmir Range and all district SSPs of Kashmir valley.
Official sources said that Lt Governor Sinha while interacting with officers said that the Police Department should lay more focus on capacity building and enhancing the proficiency of cops to enable them to handle current and emerging challenges to policing.
“Your focus should be on professional policing through capacity building of cops so that they can meet the current and emerging challenges to policing,” Lt Governor Sinha was quoted by officials as saying.
“Capacity building is very important for the issues that are vital for bringing about a perceptible change and improving professional functioning for better deliverance.”
The LG, according to officials, also asserted the officers to be sensitive to the needs of the society, saying police should take steps towards capacity building, regular training and effective equipment to prevent crime and building community relations.
“You should keep your doors open and mitigate the sufferings of people,” he told officers, adding that police-public relations must go all-time high.
The LG, they said appreciated the “role of J&K Police in tackling terrorism in UT and assured all facilities to the police department”. “Fight terrorism from all angles,” he urged the officers. “It’s the ecosystem of the terrorism which has to be destroyed.”
Lt Governor, officials said, also directed the police officers to take much care of Panchayat Representatives as they are a vital part of the system.
During the meeting, officials said, police officers put forth some demands that included the issuance of more bulletproof vehicles. “LG sahib assured them all possible help,” officials quoted him as saying.
He also directed them to remain equipped to tackle the rising COVID -19 situation. The Lt Governor was in turn assured that the police department is ready for any evolving situation. He directed the officers to ensure that COVID-19 appropriate precautions are taken by the people in their respective jurisdictions.