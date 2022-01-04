Lay more focus on capacity building: LG to police officers

The LG, according to officials, also asserted the officers to be sensitive to the needs of the society, saying police should take steps towards capacity building, regular training and effective equipment to prevent crime and building community relations.

“You should keep your doors open and mitigate the sufferings of people,” he told officers, adding that police-public relations must go all-time high.

The LG, they said appreciated the “role of J&K Police in tackling terrorism in UT and assured all facilities to the police department”. “Fight terrorism from all angles,” he urged the officers. “It’s the ecosystem of the terrorism which has to be destroyed.”

Lt Governor, officials said, also directed the police officers to take much care of Panchayat Representatives as they are a vital part of the system.