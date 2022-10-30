Leave old challenges behind, take advantage of new possibilities: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday urged the Jammu and Kashmir youth to leave the old challenges behind and take advantage of new possibilities.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the Jammu and Kashmir Rozgar Mela gathering via video message, PM Modi said that this decade of the 21st century was the most important decade of J&K’s history.
He said that he was happy that the youth were coming forward for J&K’s development and the people of J&K.
The PM marked the day as an important day for the bright youth of J&K.
Modi congratulated all 3000 youth that received appointment letters to work in the government at 20 different places in J&K.
He said that these youth would get opportunities to serve in various departments like Public Works Department (PWD), Health Department, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Animal Husbandry, Jal Shakti Department, Education, and Culture.
Modi said that preparations were in full swing to hand out more than 700 appointment letters in other departments in the coming days.
Throwing light on the significance of this decade of the 21st century in the history of J&K, he said, “Now is the time to leave the old challenges behind, and take full advantage of the new possibilities. I am happy that the youth of J&K are coming forward in large numbers for the development of their region and the people.”
Modi underlined that it was the youth who would write a new story of development in J&K, thereby making the organisation of Rozgar Mela in J&K very special.
Remarking on the continuous development of J&K by a new, transparent, and sensitive governance, the PM said, “For fast pace of development, we have to work with a new approach, with new thinking.”
He said that about 30,000 government post recruitments had been done since 2019 of which 20,000 jobs had been handed out in the last one and a half years.
Modi appreciated the work done by LG Manoj Sinha and the administration.
“The mantra of ‘employment through competence’ is instilling new confidence in the youth of J&K,” he said.
Modi highlighted the steps taken by the Centre in the last 8 years to promote employment and self-employment and said that the ‘Rozgar Mela’ being organised in different parts of the country from October 22 was a part of that.
“Under this campaign, more than 10 lakh appointment letters will be given by the Centre in the next few months in the first phase,” he said.
Modi said that the government had expanded the scope of the business environment in J&K to boost employment.
He said that the new Industrial Policy and Business Reforms Action Plan had paved the way for Ease of Doing Business which had given a tremendous impetus to investment here.
“The pace at which work is being done on development-related projects will transform the entire economy here,” Modi said.
He gave examples of projects that boost connectivity to Kashmir from trains to international flights.
Modi pointed out that the international flight from Srinagar to Sharjah had already begun.
He said that farmers here had also benefited a great deal from increased connectivity as it was now easier for the apple farmers of J&K to send their produce outside the region.
Modi also pointed out that the government was working towards promoting transport through drones.
Throwing light on the record increase in the number of tourists witnessed by J&K, he said that the tourism sector in J&K received a boost due to the infrastructural developments and increased connectivity. “It is our endeavour that the benefits of government schemes reach every section of society without any discrimination,” Modi said.
He said that the government was committed to taking equal benefits of development to all sections and citizens.
Modi said that efforts were on to strengthen the health and education infrastructure in J&K with the opening of two new AIIMS, seven new medical colleges, two state cancer institutes, and 15 nursing colleges.
Speaking on how the people of J&K had always emphasised and appreciated transparency, he urged the youth who were coming into government services to make it a priority.
“Whenever I used to meet the people of J&K earlier, I always felt their pain. It was the pain of corruption in the system. People of J&K hate corruption,” Modi said.
He praised Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and his team for the remarkable work done to uproot the evils of corruption.
Concluding his address, Modi remarked with the assurance that the youth who were getting appointment letters today would fulfill their responsibilities with full devotion and dedication.
“J&K is the pride of every Indian. Together we have to take J&K to new heights. We also have a huge goal of a developed India of 2047 and to fulfill it we have to engage in nation-building with strong determination,” he said.