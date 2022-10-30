Leave old challenges behind, take advantage of new possibilities: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday urged the Jammu and Kashmir youth to leave the old challenges behind and take advantage of new possibilities.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the Jammu and Kashmir Rozgar Mela gathering via video message, PM Modi said that this decade of the 21st century was the most important decade of J&K’s history.

He said that he was happy that the youth were coming forward for J&K’s development and the people of J&K.

The PM marked the day as an important day for the bright youth of J&K.

Modi congratulated all 3000 youth that received appointment letters to work in the government at 20 different places in J&K.