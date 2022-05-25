Leaving home to drop his 9-year-old daughter for tuition, cop killed by terrorists; girl suffers bullet injury

Srinagar: Terrorists in a hit and run attack on Tuesday afternoon shot dead a constable of J&K Police as they opened fire outside his house in Soura area of Srinagar while he was leaving home to drop his minor daughter for tuition.
The slain cop has been identified as SgCt Saifullah Qadri, son of Muhammad Syed Qadri of Malik Sahib area of Anchar, Soura.
His 9-year old daughter identified as Safa Qadri, who is a Class 3rd student, also sustained bullet injury during the attack. However, her condition is stated to be stable.
“The injured police personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and stand by the family at this critical juncture,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
The incident took place in the Ganie Mohalla area when Qadri was on his way to drop her daughter to the tuition centre. Both father and daughter were rushed to SKIMS medical facility however Qadri succumbed to his injuries. The martyred cop is survived by his wife, two daughters (one injured) and a son.
16 security forces personnel, who included 8 police, 2 CRPF, 4 army and 2 RPF personnel, have been martyred this year in the terrorist attacks in the valley since January.
Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar expressed grief over the killing and said that terrorists crossed all the limits of barbarity. He said that terrorists didn’t even spare a little girl. IGP added that preliminary investigations revealed that two terrorists were involved in the attack. He said that the Police registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated investigation.
The killing of the cop took place in the Soura area after a gap of around 20 days. Earlier, on May 7, terrorists shot dead a police personnel at Aiwa bridge, close to the Anchar locality, while another police personnel was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Pulwama district on May 13.
“Today at about 1700 hours, Police received information about a terror crime incident in Soura area of Srinagar where terrorists fired upon a police personnel,” a police statement said, adding. “Senior police officers along with reinforcement reached at the terror crime spot.”
It said officers, attending the crime spot, learnt that terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon one police personnel namely SgCt Saifullah Qadri, son of Mohammad Syed Qadri, resident of Ganai Mohalla Anchar outside his house. In this terror crime incident, he and his nine years old daughter received critical gunshot injuries and were immediately evacuated to nearby hospital for the treatment to their injuries. However, Saifullah Qadri succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom.
“The condition of the other injured is stated to be stable. Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated investigation. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime while the whole area has been cordoned off with the help of reinforcement and search in the area is going on,” the statement added.
A wreath laying ceremony in honour and respect of the martyred cop was held at District Police Lines, Srinagar.
Civil, CAPFs and Police officers led by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains and paid rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. On the occasion, DIG CKR Srinagar Sujit Kumar, DIG CRPF Mathew A John, DC Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, SP PC Srinagar, all Zonal SsP and other officers and officials of Police and Security forces also paid rich floral tributes to the martyr.