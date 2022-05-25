Leaving home to drop his 9-year-old daughter for tuition, cop killed by terrorists; girl suffers bullet injury

Srinagar: Terrorists in a hit and run attack on Tuesday afternoon shot dead a constable of J&K Police as they opened fire outside his house in Soura area of Srinagar while he was leaving home to drop his minor daughter for tuition.

The slain cop has been identified as SgCt Saifullah Qadri, son of Muhammad Syed Qadri of Malik Sahib area of Anchar, Soura.

His 9-year old daughter identified as Safa Qadri, who is a Class 3rd student, also sustained bullet injury during the attack. However, her condition is stated to be stable.