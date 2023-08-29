Leopard Attack | Missing 7-year-old Bandipora boy found dead

Bandipora: A seven-year-old boy who went missing on Monday evening was found mauled to death in a nearby forest after a leopard attack in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. Zaid Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmad, a 1st standard student from Nesbal village was returning home after Isha prayers and Quranic lessons along with his elder brother Suhaib, 10, a 4th standard student, when he went missing.

“He was walking behind his elder brother, when suddenly a leopard attacked him from behind,” Bashir Ahmad, their devastated father told Greater Kashmir.

“Suhaib could hear him scream but due to darkness could not grasp what had happened and thought it was some other kid who had scared him. Zaid had left his slippers behind,” Ahmad said, choking up with emotions. Suhaib went home and inquired if Zaid had returned but it was not the case.

“We then went around the neighbourhood and to relatives’ places but he was nowhere. Later, an announcement was made and all the villagers came out for a search,” Ahmad said.