Srinagar: In a tragic incident, a seven year old boy was killed by leopard in Budgam district of central Kashmir, police said.

The boy was identified as Arshan Showkat.

Police said Arshan was attacked by the leopard in the evening at Haran Soibugh area of Budgam.

Police said the leopard attacked the minor when he was playing in the lawn of his house. “The leopard took him away that resulted in his death,” police said, adding that a team of Wild Life officials has reached the spot.