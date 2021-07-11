Leopard kills minor girl in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: A minor girl was mauled by a leopard in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday evening.
According to sources, 3-year-old Mahiya Shabir daughter of Shabir Ahmad Bhat was attacked by the leopard when she was alone in their family car. Her parents had left her in the car before going for some work.
The leopard pounced on her and took her away from the car near Zazuna fruit mandi here on Sunday evening.
Deputy Superintendent of police Ganderbal Dr Abdul Majid told Greater Kashmir that soon after the incident, officials of wildlife department, police and locals launched a search operation to trace the minor girl.
He said that the girl was found in a field, around a kilometre from the spot she was taken away by the wild animal.
“She was rescued in very critical condition and removed to a nearby hospital,” he said, adding that however, the minor succumbed to the injuries en route the hospital.
Meanwhile, the incident has created panic in the area even as the local inhabitants urged the authorities to intensify the efforts to catch the beast.