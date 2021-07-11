Leopard kills minor girl in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: A minor girl was mauled by a leopard in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday evening.

According to sources, 3-year-old Mahiya Shabir daughter of Shabir Ahmad Bhat was attacked by the leopard when she was alone in their family car. Her parents had left her in the car before going for some work.

The leopard pounced on her and took her away from the car near Zazuna fruit mandi here on Sunday evening.