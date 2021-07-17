Leopards on prowl in Budhal, Kotranka

Rajouri: A teenage girl on Saturday went missing while four villagers sustained injuries in two separate incidents of leopard-attack in Budhal and Kotranka area of Rajouri district.

Following the incidents, the authorities launched a major rescue operation in the upper reaches of Budhal to trace the missing girl.

Officials said that in the wee hours of Saturday, a teenage girl in Draj village left her house to attend to nature’s call yet she did not return. As she went missing, her family raised an alarm. Following it, the police teams from Budhal, wildlife authorities and locals from the area rushed to the spot.

“As per her family, as the teenage girl came out of her house, just a few minutes later some animals outside produced panicked sounds. The family immediately started searching for her. They also noticed foot prints of a leopard in the fields." said officials.

“Primary evidence suggests that the teenage girl identified as Nasreen Akhter, daughter of Ghulam Sabir, resident of Draj, has been taken away by the leopard.”