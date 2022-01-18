Less flow of OPD patients as Jammu records sharp spike in cases

The official further said that the weekend lockdown also needs to be implemented so that people to observe the COVID19 restrictions.

“People still can be seen roaming in markets without marks. There is a need to take strict action against the COVID19 restriction violators,” he said.

Meanwhile, following a sharp spike in COVID19 cases in the Jammu district, the District Magistrate, Jammu, Anshul Garg declared five new micro-containment zones.

Among these micro-containment zones include- Lane near BSNL Tower, Baba Fareed Nagar, Kunjwani, Jammu; Lane near Yogananda Dhayan, Kendra, Green Park Officer’s Enclave, Muthi (Jammu); Lane near Bharat Shiv Ashram Panjgrain, Nagrota, Lane near House Number 105-B, near Alpha Collection, Basant Nagar, Janipur; and Lane near House Number 52, Sector Number 7, near J&K Bank, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. So far, Jammu district has 60 micro-containment zones and nine were de-notified after improvement in the COVID19 situation following the recovery of the infected people.