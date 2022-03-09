Lesser migratory birds hover Gharana wetland along Indo-Pak border this year

Jammu: Gharana Wetland along India-Pakistan Border at Suchetgarh in RS Pura has received a less number of migratory birds in comparison to last year with a report about presence of 32 species of birds.

Usually during winter season, an official said that the famous wetland would receive over 4000 to 5000 migratory birds including bar-headed geese, common teals, Indian moorhens, gadwalls, green shanks flocks, purple swamp-hens etc belonging to different species flocks of migratory birds.

They come from the highlands of Central Asia, Mongolia, Russia, China etc.