Lesser migratory birds hover Gharana wetland along Indo-Pak border this year

Jammu: Gharana Wetland along India-Pakistan Border at Suchetgarh in RS Pura has received a less number of migratory birds in comparison to last year with a report about presence of 32 species of birds.
Usually during winter season, an official said that the famous wetland would receive over 4000 to 5000 migratory birds including bar-headed geese, common teals, Indian moorhens, gadwalls, green shanks flocks, purple swamp-hens etc belonging to different species flocks of migratory birds.
They come from the highlands of Central Asia, Mongolia, Russia, China etc.
“However, this time, the migratory bird flocks have come less in numbers when compared to last year’s numbers. We have specially recorded the presence of Spoonbills and other birds,” the official told Greater Kashmir.
During the recent winter season, official claimed that they have recorded the presence of 32 species of migratory birds at Gharana which include comb duck, red crossed pochard, spoonwills, pond heron, burmeses duck, coot, bar-headed geese and others.
The official said they were disappointed with a less presence of the birds but claimed that they have noted the presence of such migratory birds in Ranjeet Sagar Dam and Kashmir more.
“These migratory birds change their routine destinations depending upon the movement of their respective species flocks. We have noted that the migratory birds first go to Pong Dam (Kangra district) Himachal Pradesh as their first destination before moving towards the Ranjeet Sagar Dam where they get suitable environment and adequate feed.
The official further said that these migratory birds move further to wetland at Gharana as their third destination, but this time they have arrived less in numbers.
“It is not unusual as it seems. After every three to four years, these birds do change their destinations. This time they have received 3000 to 3500 migratory birds of 32 different species. Around 1000 to 1500 less birds were received at Gharana in comparison to last year,” the official added while referring to the figures.
The official said that: “These migratory birds have also gone more to Kashmir Valley due to suitable climatic conditions and less in Jammu. These migratory birds will start their further migration from wetland in the beginning of the month of March”. “We had spread their feed in the wetland to avoid damage to the standing crops of the farmers in the surrounding fields.”
Meanwhile, the official further said that a fencing project will be completed next year with a proper drainage system in the wetland. “We have kept Rs 3.5 crores as funds for infrastructural development in the Wetland,” he added.