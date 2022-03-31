Lesser snowfall, greater rainfall in Himalayas: Dr Jitendra Singh in Rajya Sabha

Further, studies indicated that while the snowfall is decreasing, the liquid precipitation (rainfall) has been increasing over these glacierised basins particularly during the accumulation months, Singh said in a written reply to a question in the House.

The increased rainfall in place of snowfall during spring would lead to early exposure of glaciers and the enhanced glacier melt rate as well could accelerate the frequency and magnitude of avalanches and flash floods, the minister said, adding, "Avalanches, landslides are natural phenomena that cannot be prevented. However, early warning and forecasts for rainfall and snowfall are being issued by various institutions under MoES and the Ministry of Defence."