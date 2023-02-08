LESSONS FROM TURKEY-SYRIA QUAKE | ‘Earthquake, landslide, flood-prone areas in J&K need risk assessment to minimise damage’

Srinagar: With Jammu and Kashmir being vulnerable to natural disasters especially earthquake, floods, and soil erosion, experts have called for risk assessment of vulnerable areas to minimise damage.

J&K is a multi-hazard prone region with natural disasters like earthquakes, floods, landslides, avalanches, high velocity winds, and snowstorms occurring in various areas. Most parts of J&K fall under the high seismic Zones IV and V making J&K vulnerable to earthquakes.

A study conducted by Roger Bilham, a seismologist and professor of Geology at the University of Colorado at Boulder, US, had warned that a major quake with magnitude 9 in the Richter scale was likely to cause landslides and subsequent major destruction.

A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake rattled J&K on October 8, 2005, causing massive destruction in the region.