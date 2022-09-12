LEST WE FORGET | SI Arshad Ashraf Meer — Remembering the young promising J&K Police officer snatched away by terrorist bullets

Srinagar: Rich tributes were paid to Police Sub-Inspector Arshad Ashraf Meer on his first death anniversary.

He had fallen to the bullets of terrorists last year in the line of duty at the Khanyar area of Srinagar.

Arshad was a common Kashmiri boy whose journey started at a local school.

He excelled in academics, earned a Masters in Botany and strived hard to become a respectable policeman.