LEST WE FORGET | Stories of soldiers’ who sacrificed lives to protect nation, civilian lives

Srinagar: The Police Commemoration Day in Jammu and Kashmir would to observed to remember the stories of those who sacrificed their comfort to dispatch their duties for protecting the nation and safeguarding the lives of the people.

J&K Police has been at the forefront of fighting terrorism and scores of Police officers and cops have sacrificed their lives during the last 33 years.

These officers and cops also include those from J&K like Ayub Pandith, Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, Altaf Ahmad, Aman Kumar Thakur, Rohit Kumar Chib, and scores of others.