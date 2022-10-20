LEST WE FORGET | Stories of soldiers’ who sacrificed lives to protect nation, civilian lives

Srinagar: The Police Commemoration Day in Jammu and Kashmir would to observed to remember the stories of those who sacrificed their comfort to dispatch their duties for protecting the nation and safeguarding the lives of the people.
J&K Police has been at the forefront of fighting terrorism and scores of Police officers and cops have sacrificed their lives during the last 33 years.
The day would be observed to remember the stories of those Police officers and cops who sacrificed their comfort to dispatch duties for protecting the nation.
These officers and cops also include those from J&K like Ayub Pandith, Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, Altaf Ahmad, Aman Kumar Thakur, Rohit Kumar Chib, and scores of others.
Ayub Pandith was killed in the year 2017 in the Nowhatta mob lynching when he was on duty as an undercover officer on the holy night of Laylat al-Qadr on June 22, 2017.
Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, a 32-year-old policeman, was killed during a gunfight on May 25, 2022, when three Pakistani terrorists were also killed in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
He was popularly known by his nickname ‘Bindaas Bhai’.
On his recent visit to Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took off his footwear at the grave of Mudasir and visited his family to express solidarity with them.
Altaf Ahmad alias Altaf Laptop was one of the most competent counter-insurgency Police officers of J&K Police in the Bandipora district of north Kashmir.
A sub-inspector and head of a Special Investigation Team, Altaf, according to Police had broken the backbone of insurgency in Kashmir.
He had played a primary role in neutralising the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen network over the years and was the point man for technical surveillance in the state. Altaf, who was in his late thirties, was one of the few officers in J&K Police, who had developed contacts in Muzaffarabad and had strategic knowledge of terror camps functional across the Line of Control.
A Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar Thakur was killed in a gunfight in the Tarigam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on February 24, 2019.
A resident of the Doda district and a 2011-batch J&K Police Services officer, Aman, who was in his late thirties had given up two government jobs to don the Police uniform.
Rohit Kumar Chib of Jagti Nagrota was killed on January 12, 2022, in Sehpora Parvian village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district while evacuating civilians from an area under Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) that was started to eliminate the holed-up terrorists.