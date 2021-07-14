LeT commander among 3 militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Pulwama: Three militants including a Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) commander were killed in a gunfight in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Wednesday.

The slain LeT commander was identified as Aijaz alias Abu Huraira, a Pakistani national. The two other slain militants were identified as Javed Ahmad Rather from Tahab, Pulwama, and Shahnawaz Nazir Ganai from Samboora, Awantipora.

A police official said that acting on a specific information about the presence of militants in New Colony, Hospital Road locality of Pulwama town, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, army’s 55RR, and CRPF in the area late last night. “As the forces zeroed in on the house in which the militants had taken shelter, they came under firing. The fire was retaliated triggering an encounter,” he said.