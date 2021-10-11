LeT militant killed Bandipora

Meanwhile, police in a statement said: “In the wee hours, based on specific input about presence of terrorists in village Gund Jahangir area of Bandipora, a joint cordon and search operation with launched by Police, 13RR and 47Bn CRPF in the said area. During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given opportunity to surrender, however, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.”

“In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. It is pertinent to mention that killed terrorist was the main accused in killing of a civilian Mohd Shafi alias Sonu at Shahgund. He joined terror folds after the Police unearthed the module involved in planning and executing the said killing and the other involved terror associates have already been arrested.”