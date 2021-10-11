LeT militant killed Bandipora
Srinagar: Security forces on Monday killed a militant in Bandipora district of northern Kashmir even as the police claimed that he was involved in a recent civilian killing in the area. Police identified the slain as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar of Lashker-e-Toiba (TRF).
The encounter broke out at Hajin area of Bandipora, after police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the area on a specific input regarding the presence of militants.
“#Encounter has started at Gundjahangir, #Hajin area of #Bandipora. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet soon after the encounter broke.
After some time police said one militant has been. Quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, Police tweeted that Dar was involved in the killing of a civilian in Shahgund area.
“Killed #terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in recent civilian #killing at Shahgund #Bandipora: IGP Kashmir,” police tweeted.
Meanwhile, police in a statement said: “In the wee hours, based on specific input about presence of terrorists in village Gund Jahangir area of Bandipora, a joint cordon and search operation with launched by Police, 13RR and 47Bn CRPF in the said area. During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given opportunity to surrender, however, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.”
“In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. It is pertinent to mention that killed terrorist was the main accused in killing of a civilian Mohd Shafi alias Sonu at Shahgund. He joined terror folds after the Police unearthed the module involved in planning and executing the said killing and the other involved terror associates have already been arrested.”