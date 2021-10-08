LeT militant killed in Natipora

Srinagar: In a ‘chance encounter’ at Natipora area of Srinagar on Friday evening, a Lashker-e-Toiba militant was killed and another escaped even as vast area has been cordoned off.
Police identified the slain as Aqib Bashir Kumar son of Bashir Ahmad Kumar, a resident of Trenz village of Shopian district in southern Kashmir.
The encounter broke out after a patrolling party of Jammu and Kashmir Police was fired upon by militants at Rawatpora Natipora. “The militants opened indiscriminate fire on police party that was retaliated,” a senior police said here. “In the initial exchange of fire a militant was killed another escaped.”
“#Terrorists fired upon Srinagar Police team. Police also retaliated. During ensuing chance #encounter, one terrorist got neutralised but one escaped. Arms & ammunition recovered. Identification being ascertained. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
“As per the I/Card recovered from the killed #terrorist, he has been #identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” police said in another tweet.
“Vast area has been cordoned off to trackdown the militant who escaped during gunfight,” the officer said. He said that additional reinforcement of police and paramilitary forces has arrived on the spot and are carrying intense search operation.
The encounter took place a day after two school teachers were shot dead by militants in a government run school in Safa Kadal area of Srinagar.