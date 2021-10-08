LeT militant killed in Natipora

Srinagar: In a ‘chance encounter’ at Natipora area of Srinagar on Friday evening, a Lashker-e-Toiba militant was killed and another escaped even as vast area has been cordoned off.

Police identified the slain as Aqib Bashir Kumar son of Bashir Ahmad Kumar, a resident of Trenz village of Shopian district in southern Kashmir.

The encounter broke out after a patrolling party of Jammu and Kashmir Police was fired upon by militants at Rawatpora Natipora. “The militants opened indiscriminate fire on police party that was retaliated,” a senior police said here. “In the initial exchange of fire a militant was killed another escaped.”