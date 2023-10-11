‘LET US MOVE FROM DARKNESS TO LIGHT’ Country proud of responsible Kashmiri youth: President Droupadi Murmu

Srinagar: President of India Droupadi Murmu Wednesday said that the country was proud of the responsible Kashmiri youth.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir (KU), the President said that the country was proud of the responsible youth of Kashmir.

She urged the KU students to actively participate in social service along with their studies.

President Murmu said that by doing this, they could bring social change and set an example.

She expressed happiness to note that the KU alumni had brought glory to the varsity by serving the country.

Referring to KU’s motto ‘Let us move from darkness to light’, President Murmu said, “The more our youth move towards the light of education and the light of peace, the more our country will progress.”