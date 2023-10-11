‘LET US MOVE FROM DARKNESS TO LIGHT’ Country proud of responsible Kashmiri youth: President Droupadi Murmu

Srinagar: President of India Droupadi Murmu Wednesday said that the country was proud of the responsible Kashmiri youth.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir (KU), the President said that the country was proud of the responsible youth of Kashmir.
She urged the KU students to actively participate in social service along with their studies.
President Murmu said that by doing this, they could bring social change and set an example.
She expressed happiness to note that the KU alumni had brought glory to the varsity by serving the country.
Referring to KU’s motto ‘Let us move from darkness to light’, President Murmu said, “The more our youth move towards the light of education and the light of peace, the more our country will progress.”
She said that the society and the country whose youth follow the path of development and discipline move forward on the path of progress and prosperity.
The President expressed happiness over noting that 55 percent of KU students were girls.
“They present the picture of our country and its destiny,” she said. “The women and girls are ready to play a bigger role in the leadership of the country.”
President Murmu expressed confidence that the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act' 2023 would prove to be a revolutionary step towards women-led development in the country.
She said that the lessons of sustainable development were part of Kashmiri heritage.
Citing the 14th and 15th century Kashmiri saint, Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA)'s couplet, ‘Aan Poshe Teli Yeli Wan Poshe’ which means, ‘There will be food only as long as there are forests,’ she said that it was everybody’s responsibility to preserve this ‘paradise on earth’.
The President urged KU to be alert in preserving the Himalayan ecosystem.
She expressed happiness on noting that the work related to glaciology, biodiversity conservation, and the Himalayan Ice-Core Laboratory was at different stages.
President Murmu expressed confidence that the university would work at a fast pace in all such areas.
She said that in the National Education Policy, emphasis had been laid on Indian Knowledge Systems.
“If our youth are given good information about Indian Knowledge Systems, they will get many inspiring examples. The work done by an expert, Suyya, about 1200 years ago, to save the city of Srinagar from the flood of Jhelum can be termed as hydraulic engineering,” the President said.
She said that India had priceless treasures in every field of knowledge and science.
“It is the responsibility of the academic world to find ways to re-use such organically grown knowledge systems in today's circumstances,” President Murmu said.
KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Nilofer Khan presented the university’s report and highlighted the achievements of the varsity in diverse fields.
Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh; Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu; and District Development Council (DDC) Srinagar Chairman, Aftab Malik also attended the convocation ceremony.