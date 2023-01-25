Let’s take pledge to keep national interest paramount, rededicate ourselves to strengthen democratic system: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the peoples’ participation in the poll process was key to a healthy democracy.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said attending the 13th National Voters’ Day celebrations here, the LG said that the objective behind this celebration was to encourage voters to participate in the democratic process.
“Active participation of people in electoral process is key to healthy democracy. Congratulations to the young voters who have enrolled recently,” he said.
The LG said that this years’ theme of National Voters' Day, ‘Nothing like voting, I vote for sure’ reminds every citizen of their solemn duty towards the nation and democratic principles.
“On this occasion, let us take a pledge to keep the national interest paramount and rededicate ourselves to strengthen the democratic system,” he said.
The LG said exercising the ‘Right to Vote’ was the expression of one’s opinion, which holds high value in the democracy.
He called for upholding the democratic traditions of the country and the dignity of free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections.
“The Election Commission of India (ECI) has gained global recognition for a strong and transparent system. The ECI is continuously enriching and strengthening the electoral process by using IT tools, conducting free and fair elections, educating voters and also sharing its expertise with other countries,” the LG said. “Despite all the challenges, as the world's largest democracy rooted in democratic values, we have developed a robust structure which has strengthened inclusive development and fulfilling hopes and aspirations of the people.”
He also appreciated the election officials for their invaluable contribution in efficiently improving voter registration, enhancing voters’ participation, educating and motivating voters.
The LG said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the establishment of three-tier PRIs system and their participation in J&K's developmental journey had truly empowered the common man.
He urged all remaining eligible citizens in J&K to enroll themselves in the electoral rolls and exercise the rights bestowed by the Indian constitution.
The LG also administered the National Voters’ Day pledge and distributed electronic voter ID cards to newly registered voters.
On the occasion, Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar through a video message congratulated the people on the National Voters’ Day.
Joint Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Anil Salgotra gave a detailed briefing on the statistics of registration of new voters in J&K and the successful completion of the delimitation process.
Earlier, the LG administered the National Voters’ Day Pledge to the officials of the LG’s Secretariat and Special Security Force's (SSF) personnel at Raj Bhavan.
State Election Commissioner, J&K, K K Sharma, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar also joined the celebrations of National Voters’ Day.