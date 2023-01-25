Let’s take pledge to keep national interest paramount, rededicate ourselves to strengthen democratic system: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the peoples’ participation in the poll process was key to a healthy democracy.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said attending the 13th National Voters’ Day celebrations here, the LG said that the objective behind this celebration was to encourage voters to participate in the democratic process.

“Active participation of people in electoral process is key to healthy democracy. Congratulations to the young voters who have enrolled recently,” he said.