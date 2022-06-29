LG addresses Zee Salam Conclave “Emerging Jammu Kashmir”

Srinagar: Speaking on the Zee Salam Conclave “Emerging Jammu Kashmir”, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said the unprecedented developments have taken place in Jammu & Kashmir in the past 2-3 years.

“J&K is treading on the path of progress and prosperity only due to the clear vision for the welfare of the people and the determination of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, he added.

The Lt Governor said that the growth and development of Emerging Jammu Kashmir is not limited to just Jammu or Srinagar, but it is also visible in remote villages like Palli, which has bridged the development gap of decades in just three years.

It is visible in thousands of tribal households in Pulwama, Kulgam, Rajouri, who have got their due rights on forests and its produce for the first time and children of poor tribals studying in smart schools equipped with computers, tablets, he further added.