Front Page

LG announces ex-gratia for NoK of accident victims

Also announces ex-gratia for civilian killed by terrorists
An injured is being moved on a stretcher after a bus carrying Hindu devotees met an accident in Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu.
An injured is being moved on a stretcher after a bus carrying Hindu devotees met an accident in Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu.Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir
GK NEWS SERVICE

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday approved an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the Next of Kin (NoK) of those who lost their lives in the accident in Jammu and Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he directed the district administration to take care of the treatment and provide all assistance to the bereaved families.

The LG also announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the NoK of the civilian Deepu, who was killed by terrorists in Anantnag on May 29.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com