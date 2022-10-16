LG announces panel of 25 eminent sportspersons each for Kashmir, Jammu

Pratibha Sharma from Jammu had suggested setting up an institutional mechanism to involve sportspersons of national or international repute for direct regular interaction with aspiring and young sports talents in educational institutions.

Replying to her, the LG announced the decision of setting up a panel of 25 eminent sportspersons each for both the divisions of Kashmir and Jammu.

“The School and Higher Education Department would together prepare a calendar of interactions with the children which would motivate the future generation to perform better,” he said.