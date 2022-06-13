LG approves repatriation of KU employees from Ladakh UT

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who is also the Chancellor of the J&K Universities on Monday approved the repatriation of Kashmir University (KU) employees from Ladakh UT to Kashmir.
The in-service employees of KU were repatriated by the LG in exercise of the powers conferred to him under Section 92 of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019.
The employees have been repatriated on the basis of the recommendations of the Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir and also NoCs conveyed by the University of Ladakh and the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh.
"The Lieutenant Governor, J&K, is pleased to apportion and repatriate the following employees working in the satellite campuses of University of Kashmir apportioned to Ladakh UT to University of Kashmir, Hazratbal, Srinagar," reads an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD).
This newspaper carried a series of stories to highlight the plight of the KU in-service employees who continued to remain posted in its satellite campuses at Kargil and ladakh
The KU employees including professors and non-teaching staff members have been demanding their repatriation to the main campus post the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution of India and reorganization of J&K into J&K Union Territory (UT) and UT of Ladakh.
Earlier, the J&K government after ordering division of assets post reorganization of J&K took over the administrative control of KU on its satellite campuses in Leh and Kargil.
The government decided to start the newly established Cluster University (CU) Leh from Kashmir University’s satellite campuses at Leh and Kargil districts and in-place staff of KU had demanded to be shifted back to the main Campus of the KU in Kashmir.
As already reported, the Cluster University of Ladakh (UoL) as well as KU had submitted their NoC to the Higher Education Department (HED) for repatriation of in-place staff of KU to its main campus.
The employees to be repatriated to KU's Hazratbal campus include nine assistant professors and one junior assistant of Leh satellite campus and six assistant professors and two junior assistants of Kargil Leh campus respectively.
"The employees shall report to the University of Kashmir after proper relieving by the competent authority in the Union territory of Ladakh," the GAD reads.