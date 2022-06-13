LG approves repatriation of KU employees from Ladakh UT

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who is also the Chancellor of the J&K Universities on Monday approved the repatriation of Kashmir University (KU) employees from Ladakh UT to Kashmir.

The in-service employees of KU were repatriated by the LG in exercise of the powers conferred to him under Section 92 of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The employees have been repatriated on the basis of the recommendations of the Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir and also NoCs conveyed by the University of Ladakh and the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh.