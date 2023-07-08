LG assures alignment of retirement age for SKIMS faculty

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while commending the invaluable contributions of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) alumni in enhancing specialised health services in Jammu and Kashmir, assured that the retirement age of faculty members at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) would be aligned with that of faculty in similar institutions to help it stay affront.
During his address, the LG reflected on the significant role played by Madan Mohan Malviya, a renowned social reformer and BHU co-founder, in the country’s development.
He highlighted the unique aspect of BHU being the first university in the country to operate without government funding, and praised Malviya’s efforts in raising a sum of Rs 25 lakh during that era to establish the multidisciplinary institution.
The LG emphasised that institutions driven by the desire to make a difference and propel the nation forward should not be constrained by means.
He said that India’s recognition as the “Land of the Golden Sparrow” was not solely due to its wealth but rather its capacity to innovate, explore, and create.
Sinha acknowledged India’s leadership in precision equipment and navigation and expressed confidence that the nation, under the current administration, was once again on the path to excellence.
Responding to a query raised by Director of SKIMS, Soura, Prof Parvaiz A Koul regarding the disparity in retirement age between SKIMS Soura faculty and their counterparts in similar institutions, the LG assured that while the discussion might not be suitable for the current forum, he would address the issue and ensure a review of the retirement age.
He emphasised that resources were finite and suggested that SKIMS, Soura, explores alternative sources of funding like central funding similar to that provided to AIIMS-like institutions.
Highlighting the various initiatives undertaken by the J&K government to upgrade healthcare delivery in the region, Sinha emphasised the significant investment of Rs 2 crore per day to cover the costs of insurance under the SEHAT scheme.
He also expressed the government’s support for the emergence of the private healthcare sector in J&K, mentioning the allotment of land to private players for the establishment of hospitals and medical colleges.
The LG lauded the BHU Alumni Association for selecting Srinagar as the venue for the meeting, noting that several similar events had recently taken place in the city, reflecting the confidence of various tourists in Srinagar as a preferred destination.
He shared the optimistic projection that the number of tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir would exceed 2 crore this year, surpassing the 1.88 crore visitors received last year.
Recognising the need to enhance the hospitality sector, Sinha said that the government was actively working towards its improvement.
In a significant announcement, he declared that J&K would become the first state or union territory to implement auto-escalation measures for failure to deliver services under the Public Service Guarantee Act (PSGA).
This step aims to ensure accountability and timely provision of services to the public.
The LG’s remarks were made during the interaction with the BHU Alumni Association in Jammu, which witnessed the participation of esteemed dignitaries, including members of the BHU Alumni Association, government officials, and stakeholders from the healthcare sector.