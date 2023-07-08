LG assures alignment of retirement age for SKIMS faculty

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while commending the invaluable contributions of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) alumni in enhancing specialised health services in Jammu and Kashmir, assured that the retirement age of faculty members at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) would be aligned with that of faculty in similar institutions to help it stay affront.

During his address, the LG reflected on the significant role played by Madan Mohan Malviya, a renowned social reformer and BHU co-founder, in the country’s development.

He highlighted the unique aspect of BHU being the first university in the country to operate without government funding, and praised Malviya’s efforts in raising a sum of Rs 25 lakh during that era to establish the multidisciplinary institution.

The LG emphasised that institutions driven by the desire to make a difference and propel the nation forward should not be constrained by means.

He said that India’s recognition as the “Land of the Golden Sparrow” was not solely due to its wealth but rather its capacity to innovate, explore, and create.

Sinha acknowledged India’s leadership in precision equipment and navigation and expressed confidence that the nation, under the current administration, was once again on the path to excellence.