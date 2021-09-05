LG assures rehabilitation of Kishtwar cloudburst victims

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Sunday assured rehabilitation of the Kishtwar cloudburst victims while interacting with their delegation.

The delegation was led by BJP General Secretary and former minister, Sunil Sharma. “We met LG Sahib and he assured rehabilitation of village of Honjar and other affected in minimum possible time,” Sharma said during a press conference here. “In our presence, he directed the Div Com Jammu to visit the area.”

The delegation comprised DDC chairman, BDC and civil society members of the area.

“Div Com Jammu was directed by the LG to finalise the rehabilitation plan in consultation with the affected people,” he said, adding that the Div Com has been directed to put the plan for approval in the meeting to be convened in Jammu next week.

“The rehabilitation plan will be comprehensive, the LG assured,” the former J&K Minister said.

He said that several bridges had been washed away in the cloudburst and 17 persons were still missing whose bodies have not been found.