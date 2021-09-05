LG assures rehabilitation of Kishtwar cloudburst victims

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Sunday assured rehabilitation of the Kishtwar cloudburst victims while interacting with their delegation.
The delegation was led by BJP General Secretary and former minister, Sunil Sharma. “We met LG Sahib and he assured rehabilitation of village of Honjar and other affected in minimum possible time,” Sharma said during a press conference here. “In our presence, he directed the Div Com Jammu to visit the area.”
The delegation comprised DDC chairman, BDC and civil society members of the area.
“Div Com Jammu was directed by the LG to finalise the rehabilitation plan in consultation with the affected people,” he said, adding that the Div Com has been directed to put the plan for approval in the meeting to be convened in Jammu next week.
“The rehabilitation plan will be comprehensive, the LG assured,” the former J&K Minister said.
He said that several bridges had been washed away in the cloudburst and 17 persons were still missing whose bodies have not been found.
“It is a very difficult terrain, yet the government machinery reached there,” he said, adding that all remote areas will be connected by roads. “People there have taken kissan loans. We made request to the LG to waive off them.”
The senior BJP leader said a bridge on Machil Nalla was washed away during the floods. “Now the residents have to walk 20 kilometers to reach their orchards and fields,” he said, adding that the bridge will be established as soon as possible. “I am for the people of Kishtwar and right from the day of floods I am trying to help them in every respect.”
Over 20 persons were killed and 17 others are still missing, due to flash floods hit Honjar village in Kishtwar district following a cloudburst in the last week of July. Six houses, a ration depot and a bridge were damaged in flash floods triggered by the cloudburst in Hunzar. More than a dozen houses and nearly two dozen cowsheds were completely damaged.
Soon after the incident, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured grievously, besides Rs 12,700 under SDRF.
Meanwhile an official statement said a delegation led by Sunil Sharma, Former Minister J&K comprising of PRI representatives, people from Paddar and Dachhan in Kishtwar called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here, today.
“The delegation expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for successful installation and launch of telecom services in Dachhan area. They submitted a charter of demands which included rehabilitation of flood affected families of Honzer Dachhan, expediting the road construction towards Dachhan, Degree College Dachhan besides upgradation of health and drinking water facilities,” the statement said.
The Lt Governor while giving a patient hearing to the members of the delegation issued on spot directions to the concerned departments for speedy redressal of their issues.
The Lt Governor also passed directions to Divisional Commissioner Jammu for devising a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation of the flood affected families. He assured the members of the delegation that government would extend every possible assistance for rehabilitation of flood victims and development of the area.