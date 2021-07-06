LG Calls for capacity building of teachers

Srinagar: With an aim to bring a paradigm shift in the school education ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today called for constituting Educational Reforms Committee of Teachers at various levels for developing scientific temper in students, besides providing them with quality education.

The Lt Governor was chairing a review meeting of School Education Department here at Civil Secretariat.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Bishwajit Kumar Singh, Administrative Secretary to Government, School Education Department; Prof. Veena Pandita, Chairperson JKBOSE and other concerned officers attended the meeting.