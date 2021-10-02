LG calls for conserving lakes, making J&K clean and green

Srinagar: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched mega cleanliness and de-weeding drive of Dal Lake.

The Lt Governor along with the Chief Secretary and senior officers of UT administration participated in the cleanliness and de-weeding drive of the lake.

He also took a round in the lake and flagged off the boats entrusted for Swachhta Abhiyaan in Dal Lake.

The Lt Governor also administered the Swachhta Pledge to Students of various schools and volunteers of civil society groups, an official handout said.

While speaking on the occasion the Lt Governor said that it is collective responsibility of both the people and the government to conserve lakes, which are intrinsic part of ecosystem. “I urge everyone to participate in this Shramdaan Abhiyan to create a harmonious relationship with nature,” the Lt Governor added.

Underscoring the importance of “cleanliness of our surroundings and environment”, the Lt Governor said that “we must follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi in making J&K clean and green”.

Pertinently, about one thousand boats and two thousand individuals will be employed in mega cleanliness and de-weeding of Dal Lake.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan, Commissioner, SMC besides Officers and employees of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, SDRF, Home Guards, NDRF, SMC, NCC, volunteers of Youth Services and Sports, NGOs, and students of various schools were present on the occasion and took part in the cleanliness drive.