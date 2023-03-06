LG calls for integrating POJK displaced persons in mainstream

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the development of new J&K was incomplete without complete integration of displaced persons of PoJK in mainstream development.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the LG’s Special Governance Camp for Displaced Persons of PoJK at Sports Stadium, Bhour Camp, the LG said, “We are committed to ensuring the welfare and well-being of all so they can realise their true potential and contribute in nation building.”
The camp aimed to take the welfare schemes to every house and ensure coverage of all beneficiaries under the centrally-sponsored schemes and schemes of J&K Union Territory (UT) would be held at Udhampur, Rajouri, Jammu, Poonch, and Kathua.
“Displaced families of PoJK have suffered a lot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood their sufferings and made arrangements for their financial support and settlement. We have organised this camp on the direction of the PM to saturate social security schemes and for handholding of youth so that they pursue their dreams of becoming entrepreneurs and ensuring that they can avail all facilities like other citizens. Steps will be taken to regularise the colonies of the displaced families,” the LG said. “The J&K government would construct Smriti Bhawan in the memory of martyrs of PoJK. Every effort will be made to preserve and promote the culture and traditions of displaced families. Land has already been identified and soon the construction work will start.”
Paying homage to the brave civilians who were martyred in the October 1947 terror attack by Pakistan, he said, “We remember their supreme sacrifices and understand pain and sufferings of displaced families. It is our responsibility to secure their rights and build an enabling environment to fulfill the aspirations of the young generation from the community.”
Stressing that PoJK was an integral part of India, the LG said, “Commitment made in Parliament regarding PoJK will soon be fulfilled by the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi and Baba Amarnath.”
He said that the government had started outreach programmes in 2021 for families living outside J&K so that no one was left behind in any welfare scheme and focusing on skilling, self employment, social assistance, scholarships, sports, financial inclusion to aid economic development and financial stability.
“The PM’s mantra of ‘Vanchito Ko Variyata’ is guiding our developmental journey. In the last 30 months, we have ensured governance is inclusive, transparent, effective, and accountable and provides equal benefit and equal opportunity to all,” the LG said. “On August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Modi ended the decades-long injustice, and provided equal opportunities to Valmiki, Gorkha, Safai Karamcharis communities, and displaced persons.”
He said that families from West Pakistan were facing discrimination for many decades.
“Several communities were denied voting rights and other rights of citizens as enshrined in the constitution. Many generations were treated as second-class citizens. After August 2019, they were given equal rights and equal opportunities are being provided to all,” the LG said.
He expressed gratitude to the Home Minister for making seven sub-schemes an umbrella scheme under ‘Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrants and Repatriates’ and extending the welfare schemes till 2025-26.
“More than 21,000 domicile certificates were issued through camps in Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. We will continuously run such camps in Jammu Kashmir and other states and UTs so that all the affected families can get the benefits of government welfare schemes,” the LG said. “Under ‘One Time Central Assistance’ for the displaced persons of PoJK, 33,636 cases were approved and an amount of Rs 1452.33 crore was distributed. This scheme ended on March 3 last year. Somehow, more than 5000 families could not submit the claim within the time frame. The issue will be taken up with the central government.”
He said that all pending issues of POJK’s displaced families would be resolved.
The LG urged the talented youth to avail the benefits of youth-oriented programmes run by the government.
“Mission youth will extend benefits of all 17 schemes. The Sports Council will provide opportunities and all possible help to the promising players in various sports disciplines,” the LG said.
President of PoJK Visthapit Seva Samiti Deepak Kapoor expressed his gratitude towards the government for making dedicated efforts for the welfare of the PoJK displaced persons.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Commissioner Relief and Rehabilitation K K Sidha were also present on the occasion.