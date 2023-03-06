LG calls for integrating POJK displaced persons in mainstream

“Displaced families of PoJK have suffered a lot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood their sufferings and made arrangements for their financial support and settlement. We have organised this camp on the direction of the PM to saturate social security schemes and for handholding of youth so that they pursue their dreams of becoming entrepreneurs and ensuring that they can avail all facilities like other citizens. Steps will be taken to regularise the colonies of the displaced families,” the LG said. “The J&K government would construct Smriti Bhawan in the memory of martyrs of PoJK. Every effort will be made to preserve and promote the culture and traditions of displaced families. Land has already been identified and soon the construction work will start.”

Paying homage to the brave civilians who were martyred in the October 1947 terror attack by Pakistan, he said, “We remember their supreme sacrifices and understand pain and sufferings of displaced families. It is our responsibility to secure their rights and build an enabling environment to fulfill the aspirations of the young generation from the community.”

Stressing that PoJK was an integral part of India, the LG said, “Commitment made in Parliament regarding PoJK will soon be fulfilled by the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi and Baba Amarnath.”