LG calls for proactive steps to facilitate return of Kashmiri Pandits

Srinagar: The government officials must take proactive steps to facilitate the return of Kashmiri Pandits community who were “forced to flee” their homes and are now settled in various parts of the country. There are many families living in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and other parts of the country and abroad who are willing to return home or register themselves.

Officials of the UT Government must roll out an extensive exercise to reach out to them through proper means of communication.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha made these remarks at a meeting to review the functioning of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (DMRR&R) Department here at Raj Bhavan.

Chairing the meeting, the LG said, “First of all, we must ensure that the entire population of Kashmiri migrants is registered with the J&K Government. Many people yearn for their old lives and would like to return to their homeland. Some families are well settled elsewhere but may want to come here to pay obeisance to their motherland and get registered as Kashmiri migrants. Work on this with utmost sensitivity and sincerity.”