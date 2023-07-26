LG calls for setting up 2000 Kisan Khidmat Centres in J&K

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday called for establishing 200 Kisan Khidmat Centres in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting to review performance of the Agriculture Production Department and progress made in agriculture, allied sector and flagship scheme of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), the LG directed the officials to establish 2000 Kisan Khidmat Centres on priority for hand holding and clusterisation and linking all farmers to institutional credit.

“Timely and hassle-free credit to small and marginal farmers will play an important role in increasing production,” he said.

Highlighting the important role of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) and SKUAST-Jammu in conceptualising HADP, Sinha said that the continued support of the two universities in implementation of 29 projects should be ensured.

He directed to extend the Daksh Kisan module to colleges to inform budding entrepreneurs about the scope and opportunities in agri-business.

“The High Density Plantation Scheme (HDPS) has been extended to 13 crops now. The farmers should be provided with guidance and support to chart out a new course and reap the benefits of technology extension, better infrastructure and improved marketing facilities,” the LG told the officials.