LG calls for stringent action against drug traffickers

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday called for stringent action against the drug traffickers, increased IEC activities, involvement of communities and capacity building of Police officers and drug enforcement agencies. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the 5th J&K-level meeting of Narco Coordination Center (NCORD), the LG said took appraisal of the action taken on the directions passed during 4th NCORD meeting and discussed the comprehensive strategy both for J&K and district-level initiatives to counter the menace of drug abuse.

He also discussed an action plan prepared by the task force headed by Special DG (Crime) A K Choudhary.

Sinha called for enhanced coordination between all the security and drug law enforcement agencies.