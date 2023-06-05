LG calls for stringent action against drug traffickers

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday called for stringent action against the drug traffickers, increased IEC activities, involvement of communities and capacity building of Police officers and drug enforcement agencies. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the 5th J&K-level meeting of Narco Coordination Center (NCORD), the LG said took appraisal of the action taken on the directions passed during 4th NCORD meeting and discussed the comprehensive strategy both for J&K and district-level initiatives to counter the menace of drug abuse.
He also discussed an action plan prepared by the task force headed by Special DG (Crime) A K Choudhary.
Sinha called for enhanced coordination between all the security and drug law enforcement agencies.
“The action plan of the task force highlights the J&K administration's zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics,” he said.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, senior officers of Police, J&K administration, and concerned J&K and central agencies attended the meeting.
An official spokesman said that the Higher Education and School Education Department and concerned officers were directed to intensify awareness campaigns and make Nasha Mukt Panchayat Abhiyaan a mass movement.
The spokesman said that instructions were issued to district officers to ensure effective use of the Nidaan portal and to follow the directions of the NCORD meeting in letter and spirit.
He said that during the meeting Special DG (Crime) A K Choudhary briefed the chair on the agenda points and the measures put in place to effectively tackle the menace of drugs.
Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; Special DG CID R R Swain; Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; ADGPs; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), SSPs and other senior officers of Police and civil administration also attended the meeting.