LG chairs J&K Higher Education Council meeting

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the meeting of J&K Higher Education Council at Raj Bhawan, today.

The meeting deliberated on a range of themes like multidisciplinary education, ecosystem for research and innovation, Indian philosophy and languages, and project based learning mode, combined with needs and challenges of society.

Prof. Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman, J&K Higher Education Council; Prof. Umesh Rai, VC, University of Jammu; Prof. Nilofer Khan, VC Kashmir University; Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, VC, IUST; Prof. Bechan Lal, VC Cluster University Jammu; Pragati Kumar, VC SMVDU; Prof. Akbar Masood, VC BGSBU; Prof. Qayyum Husain, VC Cluster University Srinagar and other members of the J&K Higher Education Council attended the meeting and also shared their valuable suggestions on ‘Design Your Degree’ an innovative program to be launched by the University of Jammu.

The Lt Governor said, 'Design Your Degree' is one of the cornerstones of the National Education Policy-2020. It will promote applicative learning, skill enhancement aligned with needs of 21st Century and provide unique opportunity to students to shape their curriculum, he added.