LG chairs meeting of newly constituted Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

The Lt Governor observed that the number of devotees visiting holy shrine from India and abroad is continuously breaking records. The new facilities and upgradation works will ensure that pilgrims from the world over have access to state-of-the-art amenities and connect between local economy and pilgrimage is further strengthened, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor while reviewing the ongoing projects of the Shrine Board, directed for adhering to the timelines for the completion of ongoing projects including Durga Bhawan.

With the aim of avoiding congestion at Bhawan, inter-alia due to criss-crossing of pilgrims, it was decided to have multidirectional flow through measures such as “Yatra Queue Management (Sky Walk)” which would be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs.9.89 cr.

The project to be executed through CPWD, shall have a total length of 160-170 m approx. and width of 2.5 m with two rescue areas. During the discussion regarding developing a Spiritual Theme Park in or around Katra, the Lt Governor observed that having such a facility would prolong the stay of pilgrims, giving a fillip to the town’s economy. The Board asked the CEO to take expeditious steps for early start of the Theme Park.