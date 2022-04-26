LG chairs preliminary meeting for forthcoming Real Estate Summit in Srinagar

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a pre-event consultation meeting for the forthcoming Real Estate Summit in Srinagar. This second Real Estate Summit of UT is likely to be held in August this year.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, H&UDD; Divisional Commissioners; Commissioners of JMC and SMC; Vice-Chairmen of Development Authorities of J&K, besides team from the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) including the members of its Elected Council, President and Vice Presidents, Office-bearers of LJK Economic Growth and Development Dialogue (LEAD) and Town Planning Consultants participated in the meeting, in person and through virtual mode, here at Civil Secretariat.