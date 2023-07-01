LG chairs SASB control room operations meeting

Srinagar: Chairing the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) control room operations meeting, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday reviewed the set up for the Amarnath Yatra.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG reviewed the queue management, deployment of security personnel, women constables, operation of community kitchens and security forces at the lower Amarnath Cave, installation of railings, and helicopter services with the officers of the control room and appreciated the exemplary work done by the team.

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board’s (SASB) control room is working 24x7 and coordinating with various stakeholders on the ground to ensure hassle-free yatra.