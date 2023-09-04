LG chairs SASB meeting, thanks board members for guidance

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday thanked the board members of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) for their continued guidance during the Amarnath Yatra-2023.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the 45th board meeting of SASB at Raj Bhawan, the LG thanked the board members for their continuous guidance and support to improve the facilities for yatris and successful conduct of the annual yatra.

The board discussed various ongoing and upcoming projects including creation of new infrastructure and maintenance and restoration of the existing ones.